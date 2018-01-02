© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Bedouine On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published January 2, 2018 at 11:17 AM CST

You can hear a sense of wandering, the wistful shuffle of no fixed address, in Bedouine's music. She was born Azniv Korkezian but chose the artist name Bedouine from the Arabic-speaking Bedouin people, who wander the Middle Eastern desert as nomads.

Azniv herself was born in Aleppo, Syria to Armenian parents; she grew up on an American compound in Saudi Arabia. In this session, we talk about how life within the compound's walls was different than life outside, and Azniv shares some of the challenges she faced in adjusting to a new country when her family moved to the U.S at age 10.

Azniv was joined in studio by Gus Seyffert, who produced her self-titled debut record. "Charming" is a word that gets tossed around a lot in describing the record, and I think you'll hear that in Bedouine's live performance. But listen for something else interesting — this duality, where on the one hand Bedouine sounds assertive and independent, and on the other totally gentle and connected.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
