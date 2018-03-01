© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Austin 100: Sons Of An Illustrious Father

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 1, 2018 at 5:00 AM CST
Sons of an Illustrious Father

Hometown:New York, New York

Genre:Rock

Why We're Excited:The queer punk band Sons of an Illustrious Father has a lot of fun, but it also comes armed with an intense and cathartic anthem in "U.S.Gay," which its members wrote in the aftermath of the 2016 Pulse shootings in Orlando. The group's profile has been heightened by the presence of drummer/singer Ezra Miller — a busy actor who's most recently popped up as The Flash in DC's recent Justice League movie — but its songs are potent enough to grab plenty of attention on their own.

SXSW Schedule:

  • March 14: Maggie Mae's (323 E. 6th St.)

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
