Arts & Culture

Liz Brasher Storms Stubb's Stage With 'Outcast'

By Jessie Scott
Published March 20, 2018 at 9:00 AM CDT

Last Wednesday night, Liz Brasher lit up the room with engaging guitar riffs, vocals bursting with otherworldly power and excitement that bubbled off the stage. Each song in this short set further highlighted her arsenal of talents — take the example this throw-down, titled "Outcast."

SET LIST

  • "Outcast"

    • CREDITS

    Producers: Bruce Warren, Suraya Mohamed, Abby O'Neill, Michele Tharp, Mark Abuzzahab, Mike Henry, Jake Saxbe, Sean Barnicle;Technical Directors: Josh Rogosin, Jake Sam; Videographers: Jara Wallace, Nate Helton, Evan Bozarth, Rahm Carrington, Dylan Rosser, Edward Whitiff;Audio Engineer: Jared Styles;Photo: Gus Philippas for NPR;Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

    Special Thanks to SXSW, Stubbs BBQ and Spire.

    Jessie Scott
    World Cafe Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott is a 50-year radio veteran, and is currently the program director and afternoon drive host at WMOT Roots Radio in Nashville. She has spent the last couple of decades nurturing, curating, writing, and creating audio and video, in an effort to tell the story of American roots music.
