Shakey Graves On World Cafe

In 2011, Alejando Rose-Garcia burst onto the scene armed with a guitar and suitcase kick drum and released his first album as Shakey Graves. Seven years later, he's about to release his latest studio album, Can't Wake Up, out on May 4. It's a record that explores themes of death and dying, sleep and sleeplessness, and it has the most interesting sonic landscape to match the lyrical content.

Graves worked on these songs all over the country to avoid the traditional studio environment. Sometimes that meant recording at Kevin Costner's house. He wasn't alone on this path though. In addition to his regular band, his friend and Nashville alt-country musician Rayland Baxter helped to write some of the songs, even if it wasn't always planned.

In this session we'll talk about Can't Wake Up and more. We start with a live performance of the new song "Counting Sheep." Listen in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.