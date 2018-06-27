© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
St. Paul And The Broken Bones Dial It Down For The Dance Floor

By Stephen Thompson
Published June 27, 2018 at 10:32 AM CDT
St. Paul and the Broken Bones.
For six years, the eight-piece Alabama band St. Paul and the Broken Bones has been all about rafter-shaking retro soul: Singer Paul Janeway has never been much for nuance — watch him wail atop the Tiny Desk for just one example — but he's long known just how to grab you by the collar and shake you into submission, aided by a huge gaggle of dynamite supporting players.

All of which helps make the band's new single "Apollo" — from a new album called Young Sick Camellia, due out Sept. 7 — such a refreshing and surprising slice of sly summer funk. Janeway still knows how to pour on the intensity, of course, but he's also developed a gift for dialing it down and letting his songcraft do some of the work for him.

For Young Sick Camellia, St. Paul and the Broken Bones worked with producer Jack Splash (Solange, Diplo, Kendrick Lamar, et al), and "Apollo" hints at just how far they've been willing to expand the band's sound together.

Young Sick Camelliacomes out Sept. 7 via .

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
