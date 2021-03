Following a five-show run at the famed Troubadour in West Hollywood, Calif., Latin alt-rock band Café Tacvba brought its infectious energy to KCRW's studios for a live performance on MBE. The group pulled from its diverse catalogue over the course of the set, including this hypnotic take on "Enamorada."

