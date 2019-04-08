Listen To Blond:ish's Guest Mix On 'Metropolis'

Hailing from the beautiful city of Montreal, Canada, is Vivie-Ann Bakos, who makes music under the moniker Blond:ish. Formerly a duo with creative partner Anstascia D'Elene, Blond:ish cemented their place in the scene with the unique, ethereal ability to spread love and expand consciousness through their music. As a duo, Blond:ish was known for its game-changing house album Welcome to the Present, their much-adored Burning Man sets, and as a fixture at international festivals from the jungles of Tulum to the Gardens of Babylon in Goch, Germany.

As of late 2018, Vivie-Ann and Anstascia have amicably parted ways professionally, and Vivie-Ann will continue as Blond:ish solo, spreading joy and spirituality through her solo performances and recordings, while Anstascia will pursue other passions and her own personal mission to spread love through music.

We are thrilled to welcome this newly focused iteration of Blond:ish to Metropolis with an exclusive guest mix ahead of a highly-anticipated DJ set at this year's Coachella Festival. Catch her both weekends in the infamous Yuma Tent! Hear the full mix on KCRW and read KCRW's exclusive Q+A.

Set List:

Blondish feat. Alan Watts, "It Starts Now"

Kaz James & Nick Morgan, "Paradise"

Do Santos Lilian Kraupp, "Ya Foye"

Santos, "Human Jungle"

Dennis Ferrer, "Transitions (Sassy Re-Edit)"

Salif Keita, "Madan (Martin Solveig Remix)"

Stefano Ritteri, "Mutanda"

Dennis Cruz, "El Sueno"

Traumer, "Classroom"

The Orishas feat. Jimmy Lopez, "Original Mix"

Dapayk & Padberg feat. Caro, "Island (Florian Meindl Remix)"

