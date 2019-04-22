© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Listen To Kölsch's Guest Mix On 'Metropolis'

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published April 22, 2019 at 3:30 PM CDT

Danish house and techno DJ and producer Rune Reilly Kölsch is better known simply as Kölsch. Respected for his deeply emotive style, Kölsch's records underSpeicher, part of Cologne's long-lived Kompakt label, a deeply influential group on the electronic scene. Kölsch is a selector on the decks and in the studio, guaranteed to turn your nights upside down.

We are thrilled to welcome Kölsch to KCRW with a exclusive guest mix for Metropolis. Hear the full mix on KCRW and read KCRW's exclusive interview with him.

Set List:

  • Alex Kennon, "Demo"

  • Kölsch, "Demo 2"

  • Kölsch, "Kir"

  • MR G, "Re Kidz"

  • Tiefschwarz, "Some Thing"

  • Patrice Baumel, "Puppets"

  • Kölsch, "Demo"

  • Henry Saiz, "The Hunt"

  • Kölsch & Sasha, "The Lights Dub"

  • Kölsch & Sasha, "The Lights"

  • Gheist, "Loewe"

  • Thermalbear, "U Love"

  • Kölsch, "Left Eye Left"

