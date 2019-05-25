© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Not My Job: We Quiz Kate Mulgrew, 'Red' On 'Orange Is The New Black,' On Colors

Published May 25, 2019 at 9:56 AM CDT
Kate Mulgrew is shown at The Paley Center for Media on May 26, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kate Mulgrew plays an inmate named Red on Orange Is the New Black and was a former Starfleet Captain on Star Trek. She's recently written a book called How to Forget: A Daughter's Memoir.Since she knows so much about red, we've decided to quiz her on other colors; she'll answer three questions about purple, brown, and some hues we've never heard of before.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture