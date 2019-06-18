© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The World Cafe Playlist

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Stephen KallaoBruce WarrenRaina Douris
Published June 18, 2019 at 9:48 AM CDT
World Cafe, produced by WXPN in Philadelphia.

When it comes to the airwaves, World Cafe is NPR's most popular music radio show. More than 200 public radio stations, from all corners of the country, carry the two-hour program. NPR.org visitors might only be familiar with the show's performance chats with essential and emerging musicians, but the majority of World Cafe is new music from your favorite (and soon to be favorite) musicians, with classic songs sprinkled throughout.

Now, as part of our new NPR Music Playlist hub, you can listen to the songs featured on World Cafe. We'll update the playlist every Monday with a selection of best cuts from the prior week. Follow the World Cafe Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music to get a new soundtrack every Monday.

You can stream this playlist viaSpotifyandApple Music.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
Stephen Kallao
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
