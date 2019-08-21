© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Music City's Finest: The 10 Best Clubs In Nashville

WMOT | By Jessie Scott
Published August 21, 2019 at 6:00 AM CDT
Post Malone performs onstage for Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour, which stopped at Exit/In in 2018.
Post Malone performs onstage for Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour, which stopped at Exit/In in 2018.

In Music City, music is woven into the fabric of life. That must be why every week, we hear about more artists moving to Nashville from all over the world. In such a robust club scene, magic is bound to occur on any given night. Sometimes, these evenings are "once in a lifetime, only in Nashville" nights on stage, bringing together people from different genres, scenes and worlds. Here's a brief, incomplete rundown of the city's best venues: the clubs that set the scene.

3rd & Lindsley

♬: / INSTAGRAM / TWITTER / FACEBOOK

A legendary Nashville venue since 1991, and one of the best-sounding rooms in the city. The weekly home to The Time Jumpers' Monday-night show, WMOT's Finally Friday live broadcast and The WMOT Roadtrippin' concert series.

American Legion Post 82

♬: / FACEBOOK

Ruston Kelly performs at The Basement East in February.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
/
Ruston Kelly performs at The Basement East in February.

If it's old-school country you're after, here's a hidden gem in East Nashville. Known for Honky Tonk Tuesdays and Bluegrass Wednesday Nights, plus special events, the stage welcomes legends and newcomers alike.

The Basement & The Basement East

♬: / INSTAGRAM / TWITTER / FACEBOOK

The "OG" Basement is a grotto-like venue that hosts "New Faces Night" every week for new Nashville artists. The Basement East — known locally as The Beast — is an important room for national touring acts and prominent local artists.

The Station Inn

♬: / INSTAGRAM / TWITTER / FACEBOOK

A one-story stone building down in the Gulch, The Station Inn has been a respected room featuring the world's best bluegrass and acoustic music for more than 40 years.

Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge

♬: / INSTAGRAM / TWITTER / FACEBOOK

It's a step back in time to the heyday of '70s Country & Western singers. Dee's has a variety of local artists and a killer jukebox with everything from Merle Haggard to Black Sabbath.

The 5 Spot

♬: / INSTAGRAM / FACEBOOK

A favorite place among locals to hear live local bands, usually for just $5. Nashville artist Derek Hoke hosts $2 Tuesdays and WMOT's Jacob Jones and Reno Bo of Electric Western Radio host the Monday-night first-generation R&R dance party.

Lady Gaga surprises fans at the 5 Spot in 2016.
Rick Diamond / Getty Images
/
Lady Gaga surprises fans at the 5 Spot in 2016.

The Local

♬: / INSTAGRAM / FACEBOOK

Lots of cool locals showcase here, with live music seven days and nights a week. The Local is home to WMOT's weekly local-music Monday-night show, The Local Brew Live.

City Winery Nashville

Dr. John performs on Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday at City Winery Nashville in 2016.
Rick Diamond / Getty Images
/
Dr. John performs on Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday at City Winery Nashville in 2016.

♬: WEBSITE / INSTAGRAM / TWITTER / FACEBOOK

A great room for dinner and a show, with pristine sound and an ever-changing seasonal menu, plus great acts old and new. It's also got a fantastic wine list — no surprise, given that it's the only working winery in Nashville.

Exit/In

♬: / INSTAGRAM / TWITTER / FACEBOOK

This legendary rock-and-roll club has had its doors open since 1971 on the infamous "rock block," Elliston Place in Nashville. Grab a donut while they're hot across the street, and dig into rockers new and old.

Mercy Lounge, Cannery Ballroom, The High Watt

♬: / INSTAGRAM / TWITTER / FACEBOOK

Three cool venues reside under the same roof in this former flour mill, which once served as a cannery for jams, jellies and condiments. The ballroom is one of Nashville's premier music showcases, and you can catch emerging local and national touring acts of every size in the building.

Ryman Auditorium

♬: / INSTAGRAM / TWITTER / FACEBOOK

A former tabernacle and one of the early homes of the Grand Ole Opry. (It still serves as its winter residence.) The Ryman is also the home of AmericanaFest's Honors and Awards, as well as many other stellar nights of music. Bring a padded seat for the pews, and expect to see the best and the brightest here, in the Mother Church of Country Music.

Copyright 2021 WMOT. To see more, visit .

Buddy Guy performs onstage at the Ryman Auditorium during the 2018 Americana Music Honors and Awards.
Jason Davis / Getty Images for Americana Music
/
Buddy Guy performs onstage at the Ryman Auditorium during the 2018 Americana Music Honors and Awards.

Arts & Culture
Jessie Scott
World Cafe Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott is a 50-year radio veteran, and is currently the program director and afternoon drive host at WMOT Roots Radio in Nashville. She has spent the last couple of decades nurturing, curating, writing, and creating audio and video, in an effort to tell the story of American roots music.
See stories by Jessie Scott