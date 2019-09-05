Watch The Video For Grimes' New Song 'Violence'

Grimes has released a new song, "Violence," in collaboration with producer i_o. It's a gauzy track percolated with electronic beats and its video — directed by Grimes — is similarly fantastical and vaguely dystopian. There's a copy of The Art of War, dancers, various weaponry: You know, at this point, typical Grimes stuff.

This release is the latest move in the, uh, nontraditional rollout for her forthcoming record Miss_Anthropocene (which, at this point, may or may not include "Violence"). Its first single, "We Appreciate Power," introduced us to a propaganda girl group that's psyched about its AI overlords. And as part of her collaboration with Stella McCartney for Adidas, she released a — satirical? Honestly, who knows! — fitness routine via a since-deleted Instagram post that includes sword fighting, screaming and nixing seasonal depression by eliminating all blue light via "experimental surgery." Cool!

Grimes has described Miss_Anthropocene as "a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate change." Each song, she says, will be "a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology" — an attempt to personify the eventual total destruction of our planet in order to "make climate change fun," she says, or at least "easier to look at."

