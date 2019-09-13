© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Bruce Hornsby Seeks Out The Strange

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published September 13, 2019 at 2:15 PM CDT
Bruce Hornsby
Bruce Hornsby

Bruce Hornsby has an appetite for the unusual that may surprise those who know him best for his 1986 smash hit "The Way It Is." His latest album, Absolute Zero, features a "bitonal pop song" where Hornsby plays in different keys with each hand. Another song is based on the sounds made by found objects in his studio. The album also features collaborations with artists who are known for pushing boundaries themselves. There's production from Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and contributions from the experimental chamber ensemble yMusic and Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter.

When Hornsby stopped by the Cafe, we talked about his long-standing appreciation for modern classical music and how film cues he composed for director Spike Lee formed the basis for Absolute Zero. He also shared stories from touring with Grateful Dead and his theory on what makes them such a beloved band.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
Kimberly Junod
