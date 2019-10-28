Distilling The Success Of Craft Distilleries

All this month, we’ve been marking the hundred-year anniversary by re-airing some of our most thought-provoking shows on drinking, sobriety, and everything in-between.

For more than a decade, alcohol was illegal in the United States – a so-called “noble experiment” that collapsed under the weight of organized crime and public pressure.

Today, we’re wrapping up our series, “The American Spirit,” with a look at craft distilleries.

What makes a distillery “craft”? What’s the state of distilling in America?

Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman.

GUESTS

Avery J.C. Kleinman, Producer, 1A; @AveryJCK

Rachel Gardner, Founder & owner, Republic Restoratives;

@republicrestore

Brian Christensen, Editor, Artisan Spirit Magazine; @ArtisanSpiritM

Margie Lehrman, CEO, American Craft Spirits Association; @CraftSpiritsUS

Courtney McKee, Owner & founder, Headframe Spirits; @SpiritofButte

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.