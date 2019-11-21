Grammy Nominations In Hand, Bon Iver Releases Its First Video Since 2012

On Wednesday, Bon Iver was nominated for four Grammy Awards, snagging nods for record of the year (for "Hey, Ma"), as well as album of the year, best alternative music album and best recording package for i,i. Now, the Wisconsin band has unveiled a thoughtful new video for "Naeem," marking Bon Iver's first official foray into music videos since 2012's "Beth/Rest."

The video is a collaboration with Barcelona-born director AG Rojas, who taps into themes of connection, family and personal growth that run throughout both "Naeem" and i,i.

"'Naeem' is concerned with the potential for inter-generational healing, and how we choose to engage with that potential," Rojas says. "All my admiration and love to Cynthia Rodriguez and her child, Azul, who brought this idea to life, and to Bon Iver for amplifying it."

i,iis out now viaJagjaguwar.

