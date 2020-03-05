Station Breaks: The Best New Songs From NPR Member Stations

This month on Station Breaks, NPR Member Stations offer you a diverse mix of their favorite new musical discoveries beyond the mainstream. Hear a track from George Burton's sublime sophomore album, Sam Doore's collaboration with Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff, new breezy synth-pop from New Zealanders Yumi Zouma and more.

Songs from this month will be available to stream on the NPR Slingshot Spotify playlist at the bottom of the page.

Arlo Parks, "Eugene"

/ /

A woman's unrequited feelings for her best friend and resentment towards an interloping boyfriend are the emotional springboard for Arlo Parks' wistful "Eugene," a minor key moonbeam of a single. Parks, a Londoner with a proclivity for poetry, coolly dissects the complicated love triangle with whispered fury and wit against a shuffling groove that keeps pace like a beating heart. —Kara Manning,

Camp Blood, "IDK / 1144"

/ /

This mix of thunderous beats and powerful lyrics explodes into a discourse about racism and oppression that's not for everyone — but everyone should listen. —Stacy Buchanan,

David Ramirez, "Lover, Will You Lead Me?"

/ /

Ever a moody innovator of Americana, the Austin icon dabbles with misty psychedelic undertones and potent gospel arrangements on this newly-released standalone. —Jack Anderson,

George Burton, "Finding"

/ /

George Burton's sublime sophomore project well represents his continual ascension. His magically exquisite "Finding" evokes warmth, comfort and empathy. —J. Michael Harrison,

Immortal Girlfriend, "Phantasm"

/ /

You are driving at night; everything seems to be going in slow motion, street light passing over you on beat. You are in a movie; this song is playing. —Justin Barney,

Liam Bailey, "Please Love Me Again"

/ /

A simple and upbeat acoustic ballad from the English soul and reggae artist that's getting us hyped for spring. —Brian Burns,

Margaret Glaspy, "Stay With Me"

/ /

Margaret Glaspy's songs are deeply personal, often peppered with humor and heartache. The streak continues, and this time her impressive guitar skills take a backseat to a folkier, piano-driven arrangement. —Amy Miller,

Sam Doores, "Other Side of Town" (feat. Alynda Segarra)

/ /

On "Other Side of Town," Sam Doores cooks up an old-timey jaunt while swapping vocals with old bandmate Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff.—Michael Vasilikos,

Sunbathe, "Can't Be Sure"

/ /

Singer and guitarist Maggie Morris leads this Portland, Ore.-based guitar rock group through all kinds of soaring hooks, twists, turns and solos. The band's second full-length record, Somewhere In Between, comes out later this month. —Jerad Walker,OPB

The Claudettes, "Declined"

/ /

This high-octane piano rocker boasts a ton of swagger, especially from vocalist Berit Ulseth. She gives the most tasteful rejections imaginable, each beginning with "Dear Sir ... "; the gist is fortified within the video thanks to some vintage clips of male angst. —Adam Harris,Mountain Stage

YACHT, "Sad Money"

/ /

YACHT conjures a disco dystopia in this song from the band's Grammy-nominated album Chain Tripping, which was made using A.I. technology. —Troy Schulze,

Yumi Zouma, "Southwark"

/ /

The New Zealanders return with some breezy synth-pop just in time for (our) spring. There is beautiful simplicity on display here and there's more where this came from. —Jason Thomas,Colorado Public Radio

Stream this month's Station Breaks picks onNPR Slingshot's SpotifyandNPR Slingshot's Apple Musicplaylist.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.