© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Premiere: Watch Rufus Wainwright's Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Of His New Album

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published May 28, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT

Update 5/29 2 p.m. ET: The archive of the Premiere event is temporarily available below.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright has announced the premiere of Unmaking Unfollow The Rules, a behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the extraordinary creation of his new album, Unfollow The Rules, his first in eight years.

The short film premieres on Friday, May 29 at 1 p.m. ET, exclusively with World Cafe via . In addition, the premiere will be accompanied by a special Q&A with Wainwright, hosted by World Cafe's Raina Douris.

Unfollow The Rulesis out July 10 viaBMG.

Credits:

Director: Jeff Richter; Studio: Earthquake Productions; Executive Producers: John Loeffler and Jörn Weisbrodt; With: David Boucher, Mitchell Froom, Petra Haden, Jim Keltner, Blake Mills, Rob Moose, David Piltch and Rufus Wainwright.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
See stories by Bruce Warren