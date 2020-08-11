© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Bottle Of Whiskey From Sunken Cargo Ship Is Up For Auction

Published August 11, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. When a cargo ship called the SS Politician sunk off the coast of Scotland almost 80 years ago, it was carrying an especially spirited load - 28,000 cases of whisky. The story of the shipwreck became so famous it even inspired a novel called "Whisky Galore." Now one of the bottles is up for auction. The auction company specifically says it is not safe to drink. But it could be a neat addition to someone's top shelf. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

