© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Nap Eyes' Nigel Chapman Is Always On The Brink Of A New Discovery

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published September 17, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT
Nap Eyes
Nap Eyes

Nigel Chapman is always ... thinking. When you speak to him, it's almost like you can see the wheels spinning in his brain, like he's always on the brink of a new discovery ... about himself, about creativity, about the universe... and about music. And that makes sense, because Chapman, the frontman of the Canadian band Nap Eyes, spent a big chunk of his life working in biochemistry, in science.

In this session, you'll hear how his science background ties into his music, and about how he thinks ... and thinks ... and thinks ... about songwriting. Nap Eyes' latest album is called Snapshot of a Beginner – you'll hear live performances from that album.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod