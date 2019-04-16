© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Why Do We Still Use QWERTY Keyboards?

By Cardiff Garcia,
Tim HarfordStacey Vanek Smith
Published April 16, 2019 at 4:00 PM CDT
QWERTY

Q-W-E-R-T-Y, or "QWERTY," are the first six letters on most keyboards in English-speaking countries. That letter sequence seems random. And over time, some have tried to break our QWERTY spell with different letter sequences, but QWERTY has always prevailed — and the reasons contain some economic lessons.

To tell this story, we brought in economist Tim Harford, host of "Fifty Things That Made The Modern Economy" for the BBC World Service.

