Impeachment: Your Questions Answered

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that Congress would begin a formal impeachment inquiry in response to President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for aid.

However, this doesn’t guarantee that President Trump will be removed from office. First, the House must vote to impeach. Next, a trial takes place in the Senate, culminating in a vote on whether to convict the president.

Political analysts are evaluating different scenarios, trying to determine the likelihood of each possibility.

We take your calls and answer your questions about the impeachment inquiry.

This segment is produced by Paige Osburn.

GUESTS

Barbara McQuade, Professor of law, University of Michigan Law School; former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan;@BarbMcQuade

Jeffrey Engel, Director, Center for Presidential History, Southern Methodist University;@jeffengels

Ron Elving, Senior editor and correspondent, NPR; lecturer, School of Public Affairs, American University; @nprrelving

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.