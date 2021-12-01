Chris Cuomo says he's hurt and embarrassed about his suspension from CNN

Chris Cuomo says he's hurt and embarrassed about being indefinitely suspended as a primetime host from CNN.

A day after the cable news network distanced itself from the top-rated host, Cuomo addressed the matter Wednesday on his SiriusXM Satellite Radio show, Let's Get After It.

"Quick note about the obvious — I've been suspended from CNN," he told listeners.

"You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It's embarrassing, but I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do," Cuomo said.

CNN announced Cuomo's suspension Tuesday after new revelations surfaced detailing his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to an ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

A trove of documents, emails and text messages released by the New York Attorney General's office, showed that the anchor used his contacts to dig into the governor's accusers. They also show he consulted with various sources to help the elder Cuomo manage the sexual misconduct scandal that led to his resignation in August.

"The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions," CNN said in a statement.

"The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues or do anything but help," Cuomo said in the first minute of the radio broadcast.

"I've apologized in the past," Cuomo added.

CNN says Cuomo will be off the air indefinitely, pending an evaluation.

