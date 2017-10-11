It Was A Year Of Pain — And Promise — For The World's Girls
Oct. 11 is the "International Day of the Girl" – as a time to look at the challenges girls face and to promote their "empowerment" and human rights.
What kind of year has it been for girls? We looked at the stories we've done over the past year, and the headlines alone captured both the tragedies and the triumphs. In many ways a horrible year for girls. But even at the bleakest moments, there are stories of hope and triumph.
Here is a sampling of our stories about the world's girls:
Grim news
The Lament Of The Boko Haram 'Brides'
15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In A Menstrual Hut In Nepal
Outcry Over Photo Showing The Face Of A Girl Allegedly Being Raped
Deep dive
Video: A Heartbreaking Look At A Couple Forced To Marry As Young Teens
Female Genital Mutilation: What It Does To A Woman
The Billion Dollar Cost Of Child Marriage
Signs of hope
Day Camp With Anti-FGM Activities On The Program
What A Teen Mom Wishes She'd Known Before She Got Pregnant
Afghan Women Say No To The Dress
Gang Rape Of Two Teens Leads To An Unusual Step – A Trial
Law In Nepal Sets Penalties For Forcing A Woman Into A Menstrual Shed
Inspiring figures
A Promise To Her Newborn Daughter: No More FGM
Former Child Bride Pedaling Her Way To A Brighter Future
They Never Told Her That Girls Could Become Scientists
Unexpected Heroines Of An Indian Box Office Hit: Female Wrestlers
