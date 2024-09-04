Dineshi Burchi

Dineshi is WUWM's institutional giving officer.

Before joining WUWM, she served as grants administrator at Gateway Technical College for six years, overseeing a team that managed over 54 active grants totaling more than $40 million annually. As chair of the Professional Development Committee for the Wisconsin Technical College Presidents Statewide Grants Association (PSGA), Dineshi led initiatives to assess training needs for grant professionals across the 16 WTCS technical colleges, bringing in federal grants trainers to provide valuable training.

Before her role at Gateway, Dineshi was grants manager at the United Community Center in Milwaukee for 12 years, contributing to one of the top 25 Hispanic-serving nonprofits in the U.S., and held leadership positions in educational and nonprofit programs in Kenosha.

Dineshi is currently a board member of Women and Children’s Horizons, Inc., where she was named Board Member of the Year in 2023 and serves on the fundraising committee for Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services. She holds a bachelor's degree in English and French with a minor in Art.

burchi@uwm.edu

(414) 251-7838