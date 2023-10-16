Eilee Heikenen-Weiss

As a producer for WUWM’s local affairs show Lake Effect, Eilee conceptualizes ideas for the show, researches those ideas and finds individuals to talk with on the show. She also conducts interviews, edits audio and writes for the web.

Eilee brings with her seven years of experience at WBEZ 91.5 FM in Chicago, where she produced and directed a variety of the station’s local and international shows. She was particularly involved in the station’s education coverage and served as senior producer of Schools on the Line, a live, call-in show with the head of Chicago Public Schools. Her work at WBEZ earned her a National Association of Black Journalists’ Salute to Excellence Award as well as multiple awards from the Chicago Headline Club.

Prior to joining WUWM, Eilee also worked as an adventure tour guide for the better part of a decade with the active travel company, Backroads. Her work as a hiking and biking guide brought her to over a dozen regions around the country and world and to many national parks, including Peru’s Machu Picchu and the United State’s iconic Yellowstone National Park.

A native Madisonian, Eilee attended University of Colorado at Boulder, where she received her B.A. in Spanish and anthropology. In her spare time, Eilee enjoys jogging, dancing poorly and spending time outdoors with her dog, Moo Shu.

Have an idea for a story or want to get in touch with Eilee? Email her at heikenen@uwm.edu.

