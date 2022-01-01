David Lee is the Chief Executive Officer at Imagine MKE, where he leads a team of arts champions to harness the power of Milwaukee’s arts community and culture creators toward creating a more thriving and vibrant region. David is a nationally and locally recognized leader, including “Notable Minority Executives” from The Milwaukee BizTimes, and brings nearly 20 years of experience in non-profit government relations, advocacy, and legislative affairs. Prior to Imagine MKE, David was the founding Executive Director of Feeding Wisconsin, where he was the key driving force to launch and grow Wisconsin’s state association of food banks.

After attaining an A.B. in Film and Drama at Vassar College, David worked in New York and Los Angeles writing, acting, and directing plays and films. David is also an alum of Georgetown University McDonough School of Business’ Business for Impact New Strategies Program, the Aspen Institute Academy 2.0 for Non-Profit Leaders, and the American Express/Independent Sector NGen Fellows program. He serves on the board of directors for Outpost Natural Foods, one of the nation’s largest consumer food cooperatives and Ex Fabula, Milwaukee’s live storytelling organization. He is excited to return to the world of radio after having served as one of the late-night DJs in the mid-90s’s for his college radio station 91.3 WVKR.

David and his wife live in Bay View where they stress over whether their dog Molly is living a rich and fulfilling inner life.