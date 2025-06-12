The House votes to cut funding for public media: What you need to know

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed HR 4: The Rescissions Act of 2025, canceling over $9 billion in previously approved federal funding, including $1.1 billion earmarked for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

This marks an unprecedented move — and a serious development for the future of this vital public support. For the first time, Congress has voted to rescind public media funding that had already been appropriated, calling into question nearly 60 years of bipartisan support. The proposal now moves to the Senate, which must act before July 18. Only a “yes” vote in that chamber would enact the proposal.

Why it matters to us

Roughly 70 percent of CPB’s budget goes directly to local stations like WUWM through Community Service Grants. This support is essential. It helps fund the thoughtful mix of local, national, and international programming that you hear every day.

CPB also funds critical content distribution infrastructure, music licensing, and the emergency alert system. In essence, it supports the reliable, community-centered public service that public media provides across the nation. We estimate that replacing those services on our own would cost WUWM over $600,000.

If enacted, these cuts would immediately impact public radio and television stations across Wisconsin and our country. Smaller stations in rural communities, which rely even more heavily on federal support, may struggle to stay on air and continue serving their communities.

The risk is real: more small communities could become news deserts at a time when access to trusted, independent journalism is more important than ever.

What happens next

The rescission package now moves to the U.S. Senate, which has until July 18 to approve, reject, or take no action. A simple majority of “yes” votes in the Senate would put the cuts into effect; otherwise, CPB funding would remain in place.

Regardless of what happens next, this vote raises a broader question about the federal role in sustaining public media in America.

How you can help

It is vitally important for supporters of public media to speak up now:

Reach out to your Senators: Use this resource to urge them to oppose rescission and support public media funding.

Spread the word: Please share this information with your networks. As always, constituent voices matter and now is the time to amplify ours.

As we navigate these challenges together, we’ll continue to keep you informed here. If you’d like to stand with us in this essential work, there are more ways to stay engaged:

Stay informed: Sign up at Protect My Public Media for real-time updates and action alerts.

Become a member: Nearly 80% of our budget comes from community support — but only about 10% of listeners give. If you haven’t yet, now’s a great time to join.