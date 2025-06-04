White House's rescission proposal: How you can help public media

On Tuesday, the White House sent a formal rescission request to Congress, asking lawmakers to cancel $9 billion in previously approved federal spending. Among the proposed cuts is $1 billion designated for public media funding through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) for federal fiscal years 2026 and 2027. If this proposal is enacted, this would effectively cut public media funding immediately and jeopardize local journalism and educational programming across the country.

This is a serious development. While we’ve been expecting it and have kept you updated over the last month, now that Congress has officially received the request, the stakes are real. Congress now has 45 days to act, and it’s important to note that this is not a done deal.

A rescission request is just that: a request. Under the law, Congress appropriates federal funding and both chambers of Congress must review and approve any proposed funding clawbacks. Lawmakers may choose to act on the proposal, modify it, or take no action at all. That means the fate of public media funding now rests with Congress and your input will play a meaningful role in shaping what happens next.

Federal funding for public media has historically enjoyed bipartisan support. It represents a tiny fraction of the federal budget — about $1.60 per person per year — but it has an outsized impact.

These funds primarily support local stations like ours through Community Service Grants (CSGs.) At WUWM, this grant gives us the budget flexibility to produce and obtain a thoughtful mix of local, national and international programming that meets your need for trusted news and smart conversation. For other stations, particularly those serving small and rural communities, these grants are critical to simply staying on the air.

In addition to CSGs, CPB funding supports the core infrastructure of the public broadcasting system nationwide, including:

The satellite interconnection system that lets stations share content nationwide in real time.

The Next Generation Warning System, an upgrade to the Emergency Alert System that helps us deliver emergency broadcasts during natural disasters or public safety threats. In 2024, WUWM broadcast 87 alerts for severe weather and other emergencies.

Music licensing for public media, a valuable and often overlooked service that helps us create audio-rich programming.

While CPB grant funding makes up about 6% of WUWM’s annual budget, we estimate that replacing all of the services it provides would cost us at least $600,000. That would impact our ability to continue to deliver the high-quality, public service journalism and in-depth, local storytelling that our community has come to depend on.

This is all happening at a time when trusted local journalism is more vital than ever. And it underscores the importance of the nonprofit media model — one that is designed to ensure everyone, regardless of income or geography — has access to fact-based news, thoughtful dialogue and cultural programming without a paywall.

While the U.S. Senate is focused on the reconciliation package, the U.S. House may take action on rescission as soon as next week. Because you believe public media is worth protecting, now is the time to reach out to your representative to let them know that you want them to oppose the rescission proposal.

Constituent voices matter. A phone call or a short, respectful note to your representative can make a real difference. Here’s how to find your representative to reach out .

As we navigate these challenges together, we will continue to update you here. We also invite you to continue to stand with us in this essential work by:

Staying informed. Sign up at Protect My Public Media for up to the minute action alerts as this proposal continues to move ahead in the coming weeks.

for up to the minute action alerts as this proposal continues to move ahead in the coming weeks. Becoming a member. Nearly 80% of our budget comes from community support, but only about 10% of listeners give. If you haven’t yet, now’s a great time to join .

. Engaging with us. Listen on-air, online or via our app. Share your thoughts at wuwm@uwm.edu , sign up for our newsletter and follow us on social media — @ wuwmradio.

, sign up for our and follow us on social media — @ Sharing this important information with your friends and networks who also depend on public media. As we noted, constituent voices matter. Now is the time to amplify our shared voices.

Your voice matters. Your support matters. Together, we can ensure that public media continues to serve and reflect this community we call home.