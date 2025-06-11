Stay up to date on the future of public funding for WUWM.
On Tuesday, the White House sent a formal rescission request to Congress, asking lawmakers to cancel $9 billion in previously approved federal spending — including $1 billion designated for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
President Trump signed an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to cut off both direct and indirect federal funding to NPR and PBS.
The White House intends to ask Congress to rescind over $1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Here's a look at how this would impact WUWM.
Understanding how our relationship with NPR impacts how we serve Milwaukee.
For 60 years, WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR has been a trusted source of community connection, fact-based journalism and in-depth storytelling. Public media stations are currently facing growing scrutiny and challenges that could impact our ability to provide our essential public service.