U.S. Senate passes amended rescission package: Here’s what’s next and how you can help WUWM

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Senate voted to pass an amended version of the rescission package, which excludes $400 million in PEPFAR funding. The final package retains the claw backs to $8 billion in USAID and $1.1 billion in Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) funding.

Because the Senate changed the original measure, it now goes back to the House for consideration. The House must vote on whether to accept the changes before the rescission deadline of July 18.

This is a critical moment for WUWM and the entire public media system. The federal dollars that flow through the CPB help to pay for music licensing and programming, support local journalism and maintain the emergency alert systems that keep our communities safe. Without that funding, stations like ours across the nation will face tough choices about how to sustain the trusted news, educational programming and cultural connection you rely on every day.

Because you value the role that WUWM and public media play in your life and in our region, now is the time to make your voice heard — again.

We know you have connected with your representatives about this issue over the last few months, and we are so grateful. Your calls and letters make a difference. They remind our elected officials that public media isn’t a luxury; it’s a vital public service built by, for and with our communities.

It is important for supporters of public media to speak up now before the House votes on Friday:



Call your representatives in the House: Protect My Public Media has easy patch through calling to your member. You can also send an email through their email interface.



has easy patch through calling to your member. You can also send an email through their email interface. Spread the word: Please share this information with your networks. As always, constituent voices matter and now is the time to amplify ours.

If you’d like to stand with us in this essential work, there are more ways to stay engaged:



Stay informed: Sign up at Protect My Public Media for real-time updates and action alerts.



Become a member: Nearly 80% of our budget comes from community support — but only about 10% of listeners give. If you haven’t yet, now’s a great time to join.



Stay connected: Listen on-air, online or via our app. Share your thoughts at wuwm@uwm.edu, sign up for our newsletter and follow us on social media @wuwmradio.

As we wait for the House to take action before the July 18 deadline, know that we will keep you updated every step of the way. And please know this above all: your trust and support will always be the backbone of WUWM.

Thank you for standing with us — and for raising your voice once more.

