U.S. House approves amended rescission proposal: What this means for WUWM & public media

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve the Senate's amended version the Rescission Act of 2025, which cancels $9 billion in previously approved federal funding. This includes $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) over the next two years. President Donald Trump still needs to sign the legislation, which he is expected to do.

This is a disappointing outcome. It will have a real impact on public media stations across the country, including here in our state and at WUWM. And while there's still a lot we don’t know about how the rescission will unfold or how it will impact public media, we want to be transparent about what it could mean for us — and what happens next.

First, thank you. So many of you reached out to your elected officials over the past few months to share the impact that WUWM and other public media stations have had in your lives and your communities. You wrote letters, made phone calls and encouraged friends and neighbors to do the same. We have seen and heard your efforts, and we are deeply grateful. Your voices reminded us that public media has always been a people-powered idea — and that's how it will continue.

At WUWM, federal funding through CPB accounts for about 6% of our annual budget, or about $320,000 a year. The funds from CPB's Community Service Grant program usually arrives in February and March and this funding helps support the thoughtful mix of local, national and international programming you've come to depend on. CPB support also underwrites critical services that keep public media running: national distribution infrastructure, music licensing and the emergency alerts that keep our region safe.

So yes while, this decision will have an impact, here's what won't change: our commitment to you.

Since the earliest days of public broadcasting — which, fittingly, began right here in Wisconsin — the idea has been that knowledge, news and cultural programming should be freely accessible, because engaging, connecting and inspiring us to a deeper understanding of the world around us helps us build stronger communities. That idea still guides us.

WUWM was founded on that belief, and we continue to live by it. We will keep delivering the best journalism and community-focused programming we can, because despite the loss of federal funding, our commitment to public service remains as strong as ever.

The future of public media will continue to be shaped by the people who believe in it. If you're reading this, you're part of that story. And while federal support has always been one part of our funding, your trust — and your investment — has always been the foundation.

There's still a lot to unpack in the days ahead, and we'll continue to keep you informed. In the meantime, here's how you can help:



Become a member. Nearly 80% of our budget comes from community support, but only about 10% of listeners give. If you haven't yet, now is a powerful time to start .



. Stay engaged. Listen on-air, online or on our app. Sign up for our newsletter, follow us on social @wuwmradio, and share your thoughts at wuwm@uwm.edu.



Share this message. If WUWM is important to you, let others know. Now is the time to amplify the value of this public service and invite others into it.

Your support has never mattered more. When you listen, when you share, when you give — you help ensure that WUWM can continue weaving stories that connect, engage and inspire our region for generations to come.

Thank you for standing with us — for the last 60 years, and for the next 60.

