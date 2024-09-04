John Rymaszewski joined WUWM as the station's media and technology operations manager in 2024.

Prior to serving in this role, he worked for iHeartMedia Milwaukee as a broadcast transmission engineer, managing on-air technical operations for six local stations — including the flagship station of the Green Bay Packers Radio Network.

John received his Bachelor’s in Information Science and Technology from UW-Milwaukee in 2019.

Outside of the station, John is also a musician and freelance audio engineer. His work has been featured on local radio and on national networks including ESPN.