John RymaszewskiMedia and Technology Operations Manager
John Rymaszewski joined WUWM as the station's media and technology operations manager in 2024.
Prior to serving in this role, he worked for iHeartMedia Milwaukee as a broadcast transmission engineer, managing on-air technical operations for six local stations — including the flagship station of the Green Bay Packers Radio Network.
John received his Bachelor’s in Information Science and Technology from UW-Milwaukee in 2019.
Outside of the station, John is also a musician and freelance audio engineer. His work has been featured on local radio and on national networks including ESPN.