Shannon Ross was born and raised on Milwaukee’s north side, where he received a 17 year prison sentence for a violent crime when he was 19. Over the course of his incarceration, he acquired his bachelors degree in business administration, created and ran a mental health program in the prison, had several articles published locally and nationally, and created The Community, which employs deep in-reach and outreach to help bring society and the system-impacted community exactly where they need each other to be.

Being racially ambiguous and naturally curious about ideas and conflict, he has become very comfortable and committed to being an intermediary between opposing sides and ideologies.

Since his release September 2020, Shannon is also a graduate student at UW-Milwaukee, an ambassador with Represent Justice, co-owner of Paradigm Shyft: Reentry Strategies and Consulting, co-owner of D’s Trucks (a trucking company and mobile advertising agency committed to hiring/training system impacted people), and a grateful first-time-father. Ross is the creator and host of the podcast and show All In, All Out.