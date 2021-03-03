Simone Cazares joined WUWM as the Eric Von Fellow in 2021.

Before that she spent three years reporting for both MPR News and its alternative music station, The Current, where she covered local music, arts and culture. She loves nothing more than to be out in the community with her recorder and telling stories on the air.

Simone holds a bachelor’s degree in Professional Writing from Metropolitan State University. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.