© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
cazaresphoto2.jpg

Simone Cazares

Eric Von Fellow

Simone Cazares joined WUWM as the Eric Von Fellow in 2021.

Before that she spent three years reporting for both MPR News and its alternative music station, The Current, where she covered local music, arts and culture. She loves nothing more than to be out in the community with her recorder and telling stories on the air.

Simone holds a bachelor’s degree in Professional Writing from Metropolitan State University. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.