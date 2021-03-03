Simone CazaresEric Von Fellow
Simone Cazares joined WUWM as the Eric Von Fellow in 2021.
Before that she spent three years reporting for both MPR News and its alternative music station, The Current, where she covered local music, arts and culture. She loves nothing more than to be out in the community with her recorder and telling stories on the air.
Simone holds a bachelor’s degree in Professional Writing from Metropolitan State University. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson attended the Joint Committee on Finance hearing Wednesday. They said without the ability to increase revenue, continue budget cuts would be required.
'One Win In A Very Long Battle': The People's Revolution Holds Milwaukee March In Celebration Of Chauvin ConvictionOn Tuesday, a few dozen people gathered for a march on the corner of 27th and Center streets in Milwaukee to celebrate the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
The suspect who allegedly killed three people and injured three more at the Somers House tavern in Kenosha County has been identified by law enforcement as 24-year-old Rakayo Vinson.
There is a lack of affordable housing in Milwaukee. That’s according to a new report released by the Wisconsin Policy Forum on Wednesday. The report also found that the city is in need of eviction prevention resources.
The south side of Milwaukee is known for having a lot of churches. In fact, depending on where you are, many of those churches dot the Milwaukee skyline with their steeples.
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he’s confident that the state will reach its goal of everyone 16 and older being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May.
For a lot of people going to the barbershop, and especially a Black barbershop, is about more than just getting a haircut. It’s a place where people come together as a community, where they talk about what’s going on around town and find mentorship and support. But COVID-19 changed so much of that.
On Monday afternoon dozens of activists gathered outside the Milwaukee County Safety Building in Milwaukee downtown for a rally. They are seeking a…
On Feb 1., the democratically-elected government of Myanmar was taken over in a military coup. The southeastern Asian country, also known as Burma, has…