Trapper Schoepp is co-executive producer of Live at Lake Effect, a filmed music series from WUWM's Lake Effect.

The Milwaukee-based folk musician has released numerous albums — the latest being Siren Songs, which was recorded at Johnny Cash’s historic Cash Cabin — and has toured worldwide. Trapper also shares a co-writing credit with Bob Dylan for the song “On, Wisconsin.”

Trapper started with WUWM as a freshman at UW-Milwaukee — first as a Lake Effect intern, and later was hired to work for Lake Effect and spearhead WUWM@Nite with the late Bruce Winter. He’s excited to be back at WUWM, where he’s continuing to put his “Certificate in Rock and Roll Studies” through the Peck School of the Arts to good use.