David Shaw: Live at Lake Effect

Live at Lake Effect is our music series featuring local and nationally touring artists performing in the Lake Effect Surf Shop in Shorewood, Wisconsin.

We brought the Lake Effects together, along with Visionary Studios, to showcase musicians once a month through an interview with the band exclusively on Lake Effect, plus filmed performances.

This episode features singer, songwriter, and multi- instrumentalist David Shaw. You may recognize him from his other band The Revivalists, but Shaw is currently sharing music from his second solo acoustic album, Take A Look Inside. The album is also the title of Shaw's re-released single he did in collaboration with Jim James of My Morning Jacket.

"Jim and his band have been kind of always a bit of a north star for me and my bandmates … they've made so much beautiful music and it's such a gift to us all I feel like, and [I’m] just such a huge fan, always have been. The music, the ethos, everything. I'd met [Jim] before but I like just cold emailed him and I was like, 'Hey Jim you know I have this song,'" recalls Shaw.

"I feel like songs come to you sometimes at times when you need them, sometimes you figure them out in the future… but this song was one of those like deep pandemic situations and I was a little bit going off the rails [and] that's when this song came to mind. I kind of gave [Jim] the whole story about how that kind of came about… but he resonated with it and… we just had a great conversation from there, you know, just about how it's so important to love yourself. And that's like where the first part of being able to go out to the world and do true good you know or whatever that means to you,” he says. "I'm just really thankful that Jim you know said yes and he was into it."

The opening lyric of Take A Look Inside references the concept of running from yourself, and for Shaw, it's a reflection of his journey to sobriety. He notes he's been "every shade of sober" since 2009, and this song was a part of the journey.

"I don't think I ever really closed the door on some things but I needed to get some space and like figure me out. And kind of like to use Miles Davis' words, like 'learn how to play' me, you know, because I was just kind of floundering and a bit lost," He explains. "And so it's been a bit of a journey and that song came to me [because] I got curious about what this anxiety was. It would come up when I would even want to use, and then it would get worse actually after I used. So the using wasn't even helping the situation... and it felt just like I was at a direct impasse with my true self."

Take A Look Inside serves as a journey through that impasse, this time without the atmosphere of a larger group such as Shaw's work with The Revivalists. While it's a much bigger ensemble compared to his solo work, Shaw notes he doesn't do too many things differently when it comes to making music. However, he does say the responsibility level is different.

"I don't have to make as many decisions in the other band," Shaw admits. "The solo thing is like everything falls on you and that can be good, it can also be tough sometimes. I honestly have a tough time making decisions, I have a tough time knowing when a song is done. So it's kind of been a big growing process for me. And I'm just blessed to be around [PJ Howard and Andriu Yanovski] because they make it so much better and honestly just like, easy. They're just incredible musicians and incredible friends so it's a total joy just to be out here."

No matter which capacity Shaw is performing in, he continues to do work with the social awareness program Rev Causes. "It's the philanthropic arm of our band and we donate a dollar of every ticket sale to various organizations. Each year or every couple of years we choose some different ones," Shaw explains. "We just try to share the love because I just feel like if you're in a position where you can get back and you can help shine some light on some of these organizations and agencies that need help, then you should."

1 of 3 — DSC_0008.JPG David Shaw performing in the Lake Effect Surf Shop in Shorewood, Wis. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 2 of 3 — DSC_0011.JPG (From L to R) PJ Howard, David Shaw and Andriu Yanovski performing in the Lake Effect Surf Shop. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 3 of 3 — DSC_0003.JPG David Shaw (left) and Andriu Yanovski performing in the Lake Effect Surf Shop. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM

SET LIST



Take a Look Inside (0:08)

(0:08) When You Love Somebody (4:54)

(4:54) Arms of the River (8:48)

MUSICIANS



David Shaw: lead vocals & acoustic guitar

PJ Howard: percussion & vocals

Andriu Yanovski: mini keyboard & vocals

Live at Lake Effect Team:

