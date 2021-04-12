© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Trump Endorses, Urges Johnson To Bid For Third Term In 2022

Published April 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss former President Donald Trump's latest endorsement of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson hasn’t announced whether he’ll run for a third term next November, but that didn’t stop former Republican President Donald Trump from endorsing his longtime ally. Trump backed Johnson last week and, in a statement, said “Run, Ron, Run.” Johnson thanked Trump for the support, but again indicated it will be a while before he makes a decision.

A couple of Johnson’s would-be Democratic opponents blasted Trump for getting involved, with one issuing a tongue-in-cheek response, congratulating Johnson for garnering support from the “worst president ever.” In this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com, what kind of weight Trump’s endorsement would carry, if Johnson seeks re-election.

