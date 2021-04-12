Capitol Notes: Trump Endorses, Urges Johnson To Bid For Third Term In 2022

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson hasn’t announced whether he’ll run for a third term next November, but that didn’t stop former Republican President Donald Trump from endorsing his longtime ally. Trump backed Johnson last week and, in a statement, said “Run, Ron, Run.” Johnson thanked Trump for the support, but again indicated it will be a while before he makes a decision.

A couple of Johnson’s would-be Democratic opponents blasted Trump for getting involved, with one issuing a tongue-in-cheek response, congratulating Johnson for garnering support from the “worst president ever.” In this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com, what kind of weight Trump’s endorsement would carry, if Johnson seeks re-election.

