Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: LeMahieu Closes The Door On Chances Of Marijuana Legalization In Wisconsin

Published April 19, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT
David McNew
/
Getty Images
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's newest statement about Republican opposition to legalizing marijuana.

The new Republican leader of the state Senate made a big splash last week when he dashed all hopes of marijuana being legalized in Wisconsin any time soon.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told wispolitics.com that for the most part, his caucus doesn’t support legalizing marijuana for either medical or recreational purposes. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal calls for legalizing marijuana, but LeMahieu says it remains illegal under federal law and should be discussed at the federal level.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signaled during the last legislative session that he would at least support medical marijuana. In this week’s Capitol Notes, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he’s surprised by this latest development.

Marti Mikkelson
