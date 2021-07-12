© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Could Soon Announce Run For Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's Seat

Published July 12, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT
state cap inside credit maayan.jpg
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."

Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is apparently getting closer to deciding whether he’ll run for Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat next year. Barnes has reportedly begun fundraising for a run, and would join a growing, crowded field of Democrats wanting to take on Johnson in 2022. Johnson has not yet announced whether he’ll seek a third term in the Senate.

In this week's Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM's Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com what he thinks are the chances of Barnes formally announcing a run for the office soon.

Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
