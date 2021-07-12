Capitol Notes: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Could Soon Announce Run For Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's Seat

Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is apparently getting closer to deciding whether he’ll run for Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat next year. Barnes has reportedly begun fundraising for a run, and would join a growing, crowded field of Democrats wanting to take on Johnson in 2022. Johnson has not yet announced whether he’ll seek a third term in the Senate.

In this week's Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM's Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com what he thinks are the chances of Barnes formally announcing a run for the office soon.