Capitol Notes: the uncertain future of Wisconsin's top election official

Will Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin's top election official, remain in the post after her appointment is up on July 1? Just 16 months before another big presidential election, in which Wisconsin is set to be another political hot zone, her future is unclear. Hear JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, break down who has the power to retain or replace her and what Wisconsin could expect going forward, including a lot more money for some lawyers who might litigate the issue.