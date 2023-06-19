© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: the uncertain future of Wisconsin's top election official

By Maayan Silver
Published June 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Trump supporters protesting the November 2020 election results in southeastern Wisconsin.
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Trump supporters protesting the November 2020 election results in southeastern Wisconsin.

Will Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin's top election official, remain in the post after her appointment is up on July 1? Just 16 months before another big presidential election, in which Wisconsin is set to be another political hot zone, her future is unclear. Hear JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, break down who has the power to retain or replace her and what Wisconsin could expect going forward, including a lot more money for some lawyers who might litigate the issue.

Tags
Capitol Notes WUWMWUWM NewsCapitol Notes
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018.
See stories by Maayan Silver