Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin is a political jump ball

By Maayan Silver
Published October 21, 2024 at 9:24 AM CDT
Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Dallas.

It's not quite basketball season, (in fact, it's unofficially "worry season," per JR Ross), but the hoops metaphors are flowing these days as both Democrats and Republicans try to score points with voters.

Ross, our political expert from WisPolitics.com, picks what information you need to roll with this week when it comes to the presidential race in Wisconsin. He also lays out (and up) the latest on Wisconsin Democrats' attempt to flip the state Senate and make headway in the Assembly.

You could say this week's Capitol Notes is a slam dunk.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
