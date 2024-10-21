Capitol Notes: Wisconsin is a political jump ball

It's not quite basketball season, (in fact, it's unofficially "worry season," per JR Ross), but the hoops metaphors are flowing these days as both Democrats and Republicans try to score points with voters.

Ross, our political expert from WisPolitics.com, picks what information you need to roll with this week when it comes to the presidential race in Wisconsin. He also lays out (and up) the latest on Wisconsin Democrats' attempt to flip the state Senate and make headway in the Assembly.

You could say this week's Capitol Notes is a slam dunk.