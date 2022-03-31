© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Curious Campus

The pandemic and adolescent brain development

Published March 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
The ABCD study aims to identify what impact individual life experiences have on developing brains.

How much worse was the mental health of tweens, children between the ages of 10 and 14, during the height of COVID-19, compared to before the pandemic?

Using their involvement in the ABCD study, a sweeping nationwide project, UWM researchers took the opportunity to gain insight into this question and others related to the pandemic. The study aims to identify what impact individual life experiences have on developing brains.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk with Krista Lisdahl, professor of psychology, and Ashley Stinson, a graduate student in psychology in UWM’s College of Letters & Science, about how kids were able to manage — or not manage — additional stress from the pandemic and how it may have changed their brains.

