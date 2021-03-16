Monday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 In Prisons, Wisconsin Wolves, Puddlers' Cottages, Bubbler Talk

We look at COVID-19 in Wisconsin’s prisons and the conditions that led to more than half of inmates catching the disease. Then, we talk to a wildlife specialist about why the state should work with tribes on how to coexist with the wolf. We learn the history of the Puddlers' Cottages in Bay View, which could become a historic district. Plus, Bubbler Talk explains why you see so many statues of lions around Milwaukee.

