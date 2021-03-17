© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday on Lake Effect: State Superintendent Candidate, COVID-19 & Pregnancy, Downtown Changes

Published March 17, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT

We hear from one of the state superintendent candidates about her plans to return to in-person learning. An OBGYN answers common questions about COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy. Then, we look at some of the many ways Milwaukee’s downtown has changed over the last decade. Plus, we learn about the Irish traditions of St. Patrick’s Day.

Guests:

  • Deborah Kerr, state superintendent candidate
  • Dr. Sheldon Wasserman, OBGYN at Ascension Medical group
  • Tom Daykin, covers commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Tim McMahon, associate professor of history at Marquette University
