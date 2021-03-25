© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday on Lake Effect: Rishi Tea, Gerrymandering Board Game, Forest Home Cemetery Symbolism, Clover MKE

Published March 25, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll hear from the president and founder of Rishi Tea and Botanicals based in Milwaukee about how his business has been impacted by COVID-19. We’ll tell you about a new board game called Distrix and how it illuminates the issue of gerrymandering through gameplay. We speak with a Forest Home Cemetery historian to learn about the art and symbolism found on gravestones. Plus, we’ll tell you about a new plant shop in Milwaukee focused on sustainability.

Guests:

  • Joshua Kaiser, president & founder of Rishi Tea and Botanicals
  • Matt Petering, associate professor of industrial & manufacturing engineering at UW-Milwaukee
  • Paul Haubrich, tour guide & historian at Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery
  • Maggie Murphy & Sissy Butner, owners of Clover MKE
