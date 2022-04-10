Rethinking transportation: Alisyn Malek

Alisyn Malek landed an internship at General Motors when it was in the early stages of developing batteries for electric vehicles. After nearly eight years there, she jumped ship to co-found May Mobility, an Ann Arbor startup that provides self-driving shuttles for public transportation. At May Mobility, Alisyn ran operations and led fundraising for the first $86 million of investments.

Alisyn left May Mobility in early 2020 to recharge and consider a nagging issue: Traffic congestion was going up while access to transportation was going down; the whole system wasn’t working for local communities. Her self-imposed sabbatical was cut short by an intriguing offer to join the Coalition for Reimagined Mobility. Now, as its executive director, Alisyn works to ensure equitable and sustainable transportation for people and goods.

Midwest Moxie executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. Ele Ellis produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.