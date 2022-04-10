© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Midwest Moxie

Rethinking transportation: Alisyn Malek

Published April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT
Alisyn Malek at a meet and greet
Ashley Simmons
Alisyn Malek is co-founder of May Mobility, an Ann Arbor startup that provides self-driving shuttles for public transportation.

Alisyn Malek landed an internship at General Motors when it was in the early stages of developing batteries for electric vehicles. After nearly eight years there, she jumped ship to co-found May Mobility, an Ann Arbor startup that provides self-driving shuttles for public transportation. At May Mobility, Alisyn ran operations and led fundraising for the first $86 million of investments.

Alisyn left May Mobility in early 2020 to recharge and consider a nagging issue: Traffic congestion was going up while access to transportation was going down; the whole system wasn’t working for local communities. Her self-imposed sabbatical was cut short by an intriguing offer to join the Coalition for Reimagined Mobility. Now, as its executive director, Alisyn works to ensure equitable and sustainable transportation for people and goods.

Midwest Moxie executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. Ele Ellis produced this episode. 

Midwest Moxie WUWM
Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
