Midwest Moxie

GrubHub to Fixer: Mike Evans

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published February 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST
Mike Evans started GrubHub and Fixer.

Mike Evans turned a desire to order take-out food more easily into Chicago-based GrubHub, which raised $200 million in a 2014 IPO. Then he turned a need to clear his head into a more than 5,000-mile ride across the country on a recumbent bike. Now, Evans' insights from both experiences are informing his latest startup, Fixer, a certified public benefit corporation that provides easy-to-access handyperson services and creates long-term sustainable handyperson jobs.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review. 

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
