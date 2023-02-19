GrubHub to Fixer: Mike Evans

Mike Evans turned a desire to order take-out food more easily into Chicago-based GrubHub, which raised $200 million in a 2014 IPO. Then he turned a need to clear his head into a more than 5,000-mile ride across the country on a recumbent bike. Now, Evans' insights from both experiences are informing his latest startup, Fixer, a certified public benefit corporation that provides easy-to-access handyperson services and creates long-term sustainable handyperson jobs.

