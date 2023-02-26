© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Midwest Moxie

Grain elevators and specialty meds: Jake Joraanstad and Julia Regan

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST
Julia Regan (left) and Jake Joraanstad (right)

Jake Joraanstad knew as much as anyone about row crops and grain elevators. Julia Regan understood the complicated steps involved in getting patients on specialty medications. Both saw an opportunity to digitize a paper process and seized it.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review. 

