Midwest Moxie

Surgical robots and autonomous inspection: Shane Farritor and Josh Riedy

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published March 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
Shane Farritor (left) Josh Riedy (right)

Shane Farritor's two-pound robots go into the body to do surgery. Josh Riedy's software and uncrewed aerial vehicles enable critical infrastructure inspections and analytics. Both founders have small town roots and big tech attitudes.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review. 

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
