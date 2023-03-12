Surgical robots and autonomous inspection: Shane Farritor and Josh Riedy

Shane Farritor's two-pound robots go into the body to do surgery. Josh Riedy's software and uncrewed aerial vehicles enable critical infrastructure inspections and analytics. Both founders have small town roots and big tech attitudes.

