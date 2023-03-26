© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Midwest Moxie

Computer engineering and biological products: Nancy Benovich Gilby and Katie Thompson

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
Katie Thompson (left) and Nancy Benovich Gilby (right)

Nancy Benovich Gilby began her career at Apollo Computer and learned from big-name entrepreneurs how startups work. Katie Thompson finished her Ph.D. at University of Missouri-Columbia, then took business classes at the regional economic development center. Both figured out how to bring unique products to market.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review. 

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
